JoAnn Ostrup
Our beloved Mother, Nana, Gigi and friend went home to be with her Lord Jesus Christ at 87 years old on November 20, 2020.
JoAnn Ostrup was born in Utah to loving parents, Cleo and Elvin Reid. She attended school in Salt Lake City, graduated from West High School and furthered her education at secretarial school.
In 1951 JoAnn married John J. Nercesian in Salt Lake City, Utah and they had a son and a daughter. The family moved to Ogden, Utah in 1960 where she worked for Pacific Finance for several years. They were married 15 years and divorced in 1967. It was in Ogden she would meet the love of her life, Alfred Ostrup and they married in 1973. Al's (Papa) career with the Civil Service allowed them the opportunity of working and living in Madrid, Spain; Wiesbaden, Germany; and Ankara, Turkey. They settled in Roy, Utah in 1992 to the delight of friends and family.
JoAnn had a great love for travel, she was a creative artist and enjoyed painting. She snow skied most of her life and downhill raced as a young woman. JoAnn loved to swim in the ocean and were it possible would have done so every day. She found that working in her garden tending the roses, herbs and flowers was a tranquil way to spend her afternoons. JoAnn loved a good adventure and on her 80th birthday she celebrated by skydiving with her family!
The most important day of JoAnn's life came in the winter of 1980 when she gave her heart and life to her Savior the Lord Jesus Christ. She served the Lord in various Womens ministries mentoring them to strive for a deeper walk with Jesus. The hallmark of her life and character was her deep love and service to the Lord Jesus Christ, family and friends.
JoAnn is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, John and Penny Nercesian. Her daughter and son-in-law, Robyn and David Williams. Four grandchildren; Jason (Lisa) Williams, Sean (Chanel) Williams, Benjamin and Samantha Nercesian and five great grandchildren; Sawyer, Archer, Zo', Piper and Olive Williams. They were the light of her life bringing her great joy.
JoAnn's celebration of life will be held in Roy, Utah in the Spring of 2021. You are greatly loved. You are dearly missed.
See you soon Mom...