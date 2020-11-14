JoAnn VanCleave
December 08, 1946 ~ October 22, 2020
On October 22 2020, our loving and beautiful mother JoAnn Pett VanCleave passed away in her sleep unexpectedly. Her dream was to live on the Oregon coast, which she was able to make happen a few years ago.
She loved the ocean and lighthouses. She was a strong, kind, funny and independent woman. She will be dearly missed by her brother Delon, her sons, Kurt(Cheryl) and Kraig(Steph), many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She leaves behind her faithful pups Spot and Spud. A huge thank you to Geri and Charlotte for your unwavering friendship to our mom!!
Her wishes were to be cremated and her ashes spread along the coast of Oregon. No services will be held. In moms honor she would love for you to do a random act of kindness for someone.