October 30, 1934 ~ October 31, 2019
Our sweet mother, Joanne Anderson Ahlmer, was released from her mortal body on October 31, 2019, (one day after her 85th birthday) to become reunited with her eternal companion, Dean Hunsaker Ahlmer, along with her daughter, parents, brother, sons-in-law and grandparents.
On October 30, 1934, Mom was born to Paul Eugene and Berniece Allred Anderson, in Provo, Utah. She grew up in a loving home with siblings Eugene, Ronald, Eda, and Sharon. Most of her youth was enjoyed in Brigham City where she was a sought-after soloist performing in assemblies, musicals, concerts, funerals, reunions, mission farewells and homecomings. She was an accomplished pianist. She graduated from Box Elder High School and attended Brigham Young University. She met dad on a blind date where they went dancing at Lagoon. They were married on June 10, 1953, in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Logan Temple. A short time later they moved to Ft. Knox, Kentucky, where dad served in the army and Diane was born. Our family grew in Ogden with the births of Teresa, Steve, and Marsha. Mom was a busy, well-organized homemaker and served in many church callings. Above all, she was a loving, kind, and devoted wife, mother and grandmother who shared her talents of music, painting, teaching, crocheting, quilting, cooking, sewing, crafts, and her testimony of Jesus Christ with us and others. We learned by her example. She was a wonderful, selfless leader in our home and in the community.
When Marsha was in junior high school, Mom began working in Ogden City Schools as a secretary, bookkeeper, and librarian until she retired. Mom and dad were happily married 55 years until his death in February, 2009. With great friends, Mom enjoyed exercising, symphonies and serving in Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. She also enjoyed her quilting group making quilts donated to those in need. She endured her last two difficult years on earth as an example of courage, kindness, and graciousness.
Mom is survived by her children: Diane Richardson, Teresa Gillins, and Steven Dean (Tami) Ahlmer; her son-in-law, Spencer (Jill) Judd; her siblings: Ronald (Rosi) Anderson, Eda (De) Watkins, and Sharon (Robert) Hill; 24 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; daughter, Marsha Judd; brother, Paul Eugene Anderson, Jr.; and sons-in-law, Brent Richardson and Tom Gillins.
Services will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the LDS church on 6350 South Combe Rd. in Ogden with viewings held there on Friday, November 8, from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30-10:40 a.m. Interment: Brigham City Cemetery.
We sincerely thank all caregivers at Northern Utah Rehab Center, Stonehenge, Mountain Ridge, and Legacy Hospice. All were incredibly kind to our mother. We especially thank McKayli from Mountain Ridge and Korie from Legacy for their over-the-top love and compassionate service.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: