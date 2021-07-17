JoAnne Dewey Parker
February 27, 1939 - June 28, 2021
After a happy life, I died on June 28th 2021, surrounded by family. I was born on February 27, 1939, in Ogden, UT. My parents were John Eldon Dewey and Edith Emma Zabriskie. I grew up in North Ogden and attended North Ogden Elementary, Wahlquist Jr. High School, and Weber High School. I completed my BA at Weber State University.
My first job was as a clerk-typist at the Bureau of Reclamation in Ogden. I held several different positions within the federal government, including a 5 year assignment in Germany. I retired as an instructor at Fort Lee, Virginia. After retirement, I enjoyed volunteer work as a pianist at McKay-Dee Hospital, office work for the Northern Area of the American Cancer Society, and as a reading tutor at Uintah Elementary School. My favorite things were music, hiking, needlework, and college football. My favorite place was the Bonneville Shoreline Trail.
In 1959, I married Samuel LeGrande Parker. We were divorced in 1975. My life was graced with two talented children who have given much to their community and country-LeAnne Parker Gundy (Craig) and Colonel (Ret) Lamar Dewey Parker (Elizabeth). I have three grandsons and two great-grandsons. My siblings are Teri Christine Avondet (Paul), Bryan Edward Dewey, Joyce Burk, and Robert Carver (Anne) . I was preceded in death by my parents, stepmother LaMar C. Dewey, brothers John Carlos Dewey and Gary Lee Dewey, and stepsister Geraldine Noble.
After I was cremated a private family ceremony was held. If you desire, send donations to support the arts or the environment (such as the Utah Shakespeare Festival, the Weber Trails System or the Ogden Nature Center).