JoAnne Harper Gardner
September 23, 1928 ~ August 7, 2021
JoAnne Harper Gardner, 92, born September 23, 1928 in Tremonton, UT to Thomas and Louise Harper, passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at her home with family close by. She married her high school sweetheart, Dale L. Gardner on February 12, 1947 being sealed in the Logan Temple on June 8, 1948.
JoAnne grew up in Brigham City and graduated from Bear River High School. She finished beauty school and began a great posterity of 7 children, 34 grandchildren and 50 great-grandchildren (and counting). This family, she considered to be her crowning jewels.
She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings with missions in Kentucky, Singapore and Nauvoo also serving in the Ogden Temple Presidency for nine years. Mom was involved in many groups and loved attending the temple with her friends and enjoyed being a member of DUP. Mom was a very dedicated woman of faith and her sweet spirit will be missed by many.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
