Joanne Lois Kammeyer Higham

August 15, 1932 ~ September 19, 2019
Joanne was born in Ogden, Utah to Ernest Kammeyer, Jr and Lillian Allen. She was the oldest of four children.
She married Edwin Lowell Higham in the Salt Lake City Temple on May 11, 1951.
Joanne was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her favorite callings were the Sunday school secretary and ward librarian. She was a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers.
She had 31 years of Federal Civil Service working at both DDO and Hill AFB, retiring in 1990.
Joanne enjoyed spending time with her family and loved each and every one of them. She loved to go to the rodeo and watch bull riding. She assembled many puzzles and enjoyed playing scrabble and card games. She enjoyed family campouts and attending family sporting activities. She crocheted hundreds of dishcloths to share with others.
She is survived by children Cheryll Davidson, Patricia (Greg) Hagelberg, Rebecca (William) Shaffer,
Barbara (Scott) Snitker, Ernest (Tammie) Higham, Ronald (Natalie) Higham, 27 grandchildren, 60 great-grandchildren, sister Glenda Tulane (Paul) Jurek and sister-in-law Jenny Kammeyer.
She is preceded in death by her husband Edwin; parents, son-in-law Michael Davidson, brother Robert Kammeyer and his wife Elaine, brother Lynn Kammeyer, brother-in-laws William Tulane and Darrell Oram.
The family appreciates the family, friends and medical staff who have shown her such kindness and care throughout her life.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the Myers Mortuary 5865 S 1900 W Roy UT. A viewing will be held Friday, September 27, 2019, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and prior to the services Saturday 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the same location.
