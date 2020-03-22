August 19, 1929 ~ March 14, 2020
Joanne Stone Frandsen Leishman, our loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully on March 14, 2020 surrounded by her children. She was born August 19, 1929 to Clyde E Stone and Helen Brown Storey in Ogden, Utah.
She was educated in Ogden City Schools, attended University of Utah and Weber State University, where she received a Bachelor of Sociology degree.
She was employed as a bank secretary before her marriage to Lester Don Frandsen on August 4, 1954 in Ogden. They lived in Las Vegas and Los Angeles before returning to Ogden where they established an architectural office. Joanne was excellent at bookkeeping and in financial matters. She encouraged buying property and investments.
Don and Joanne enjoyed traveling to Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, as well as many cruises.
As a child, Joanne contracted Polio and had problems in her legs for a time. This didn't stop her from participating and enjoying sports, especially tennis and golf. After Don's death in 1994, Joanne moved to Palm Springs, CA during the winter months. There, she worked and volunteered at tennis events and met many prominent tennis greats.
Joanne was preceded in death by two husbands; a brother, Roderick Stone and sister, Alene Fornoff and two nephews.
Joanne is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Craig) Hall, Julee Surovchak and son, Matthew (Michelle) Frandsen; 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Joanne was proud of her ancestry, being a direct descendant of early pioneer leaders in Utah, Captain James Brown and Orson Pratt.
Private services were held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in Ogden. Interment, Ogden City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
The family wishes to show appreciation to the care shown by physicians, Dr. Seth Lewis, Dr. James Stayner, and staff at McKay Dee Hospital. A special thanks to many kind friends and staff at Treeo in Ogden.
