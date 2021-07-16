Jocelyn Jory Marberger
August 29, 1928 ~ July 12, 2021
"Together Again"
Jocelyn Jory Marberger was born August 29, 1928 to Edna Geiger and William Henry Jory. She passed surrounded by her loved ones on July 12, 2021 at her home. Mom graduated from Ogden High in 1946. She enjoyed being outdoors, she loved fishing, and camping. She and Dad also loved traveling abroad, taking many cruises and traveling Europe. She is survived by two children, Christine Wilson (Roger) and Steve Marberger (Terri) and a brother, Charles Jory. She was Grandma Jo to many grand, great-grand and great-great-grandchildren, who she loved with all her heart. She married James W. Marberger on September 10, 1946. He passed in January 2000. Mom was also preceded in death by her brother, James Jory and her son-in-law, Roger D. Wilson with whom she shared an incredibly special bond. The family wishes to thank all the care givers, that made the last few years of her life comfortable and happy.
My mom was by far the best friend I've ever had. She was kind, funny, and a rock for me. Her and my dad helped me raise three wonderful daughters, Jolyn (Ed) Olson, Keri (Justin) Fry, and Mandy Wright into strong independent women we are so proud of. Mom was there as they raised her grandchildren with all the support they needed. I'm unable to express how much we will miss her, how much we loved her, or how our hearts are hurting. I love you mom, thank you for everythingSpecial thanks for over 50 years of friendship to Kathy Pantone and I would also like to thank Cristy Olmstead for the love and care she showed my mom in her final months. Love Chris
There aren't enough words to describe what you meant to all of us and the impact you've made on my life personally. So simply put, we love you so much and we will miss you. Love Brody, Alyssa, and Chandler
I'm gonna miss you so much Grandma, you had one of the biggest impacts on my life and I will carry that on with me forever. I'll never forget coming home from school and you always making sure I had a Hershey Bar and a Coke waiting for me. I wish I wouldn't have taken the time we had for granted. I love you Grandma and I can't wait to see you again. Love Braden
Gram. I'll always miss our calls on my way home from work, deciding daily that we knew nothing and whatever silliness that was bothering me, you would always say, this too shall pass. We'd say "God Willin" more than a couple of times. Those calls and so much more I will miss every single day. I love you so much. Love Jolyn.
Grandma Jo. I can't imagine the reunion between you and Grandpa; I always loved listening to you talk about him and I always hoped I'd find the kind of love that you two shared (I did). Thank you for teaching me how to make rolls and chicken noodle soup and how to be a strong independent woman (you left a legacy of strong independent women). I will be forever grateful to you for staying with us long enough to meet Kameron and for me to see you one more time. I miss you more than words can say and I love you even more, Love Shay-B
Grandma Jo. Thank you for always being there for me, Justin, and our girls. You have always made me feel so special. You are forever in my heart. I love you! Keri Fry
Grandma Jo. Thank you for being the best grandma and always tickling my back when I was younger. I love you. Love, Rylie Fry.
Gram Jo. You always treated me like your own grandchild. You were so special, kind, and generous, thank you for always being there for us. We'll miss you so much, you were truly one of a kind. Love you, Ed
Graveside services will be held on Monday, July 19, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary
Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com