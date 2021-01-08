JODI STEVENS JONES
1973 ~ 2021
On Friday, January 1, 2021, Jodi S. Jones earned her wings and took her eternal flight. She was mother of three and a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to many. She was born to Donald W. Stevens and Sherry Williams Stevens on March 6, 1973 in Ogden, Utah.
Jodi is survived by her loving children: Abigail, Emily, and Garrett; her father, Donald W. Stevens; her mother, Sherry W. Phelps; stepfather, John Harvey Phelps: her sisters: Mitzi (Doug) Lloyd, Kristi (George) Dinneen, Michele (Chad) Waldron, Heidi (Mik) Spinelle, Rachel (Jeremy) Richards; and her brothers: Jason Thompson, Chad Thompson, James (Jamie) Stevens, John "Harv" (Monica) Phelps.
Jodi was preceded in death by grandparents: Rulon and Viola Williams, Angus and Lona Stevens, stepmother Cheri Stevens; and her nephew, Maxwell Lynn Richards.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 am Monday January 11, 2021 Lindquist Layton Mortuary, 1867 N Fairfield Road. Friends may visit with the family at Lindquist Mortuary on Sunday, January 10, from 5:00 - 8:00 pm or Monday, January 11, from 9:30 - 10:30 am. Interment at the Kaysville Cemetery will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to https://www.globaldownsyndrom.org or charity of your choice. Pause and help someone in need or less fortunate; be a little nicer, kinder and loving the "Jodi way". Funeral service will be streamed live on the Lindquist Mortuary Website. Covid-19 Restrictions enforced social distancing and masks are required. Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.