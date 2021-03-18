Jody Dave Stettler
June 6, 1952 ~ March 15, 2021
Jody Dave Stettler, 68, passed away March 15, 2021. He passed away after many years of health problems but is now happy to be with his Mom and Dad again.
Jody was born June 6, 1952, to Lester and Mern Anderson Stettler in Ogden, Utah.
Jody attended Ogden City Schools and graduated from Ogden High School.
Jody married Ann Cordova and they had one daughter Jeannie; they were later divorced. Jody also has one granddaughter Laura.
Jody especially loved to fish the Ogden River. He also enjoyed metal detecting and finding treasures. Wendover was a fun getaway for Jody and the nickel machines were his favorite to play, he loved his family.
Jody is survived by his daughter, Jeannie, granddaughter, Laura, two brothers, George Stettler (Louise), Bill Stettler (Bonnie) and one sister Debra Nations (Curt). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Curt (Donna) Stettler and niece Lorri Nations.
The family would like to thank his caregivers at Legacy House for their loving care over the last few years. A special thank you to Rena Stotts for all the help that she gave Jody.
A private service will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Leavitt's Mortuary. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Interment at Ogden City Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.leavittsmortuary.com.