Joe Amano, Jr.
March 31, 1954 - January 3, 2021
On Sunday, January 3, 2021, Heaven gained an angel as our beloved husband, father, brother, and uncle passed away.
Joe Amano Jr., 66, was born March 31, 1954 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Joe and Norma Hamatake Amano. He graduated from Clearfield High School in 1972 and he graduated from Weber State College with a degree in Business Administration in 1977.
Joe married the love of his life, best friend and soul mate Tracy Ann Miyawaki September 15, 1984, in Bountiful, Utah. Together they built a happy home and family with three wonderful kids.
Joe started working from a young age as a bagger at Albertson's and worked his way up to store director. From there he worked as store manager at Greenback's in Layton and later became a company buyer. After leaving Greenback's he started up his own business DAK Marketing (Derek, Alyssa, Kaden). Through his self-employment, Joe developed a substantial network of business relationships and friendships. He enjoyed the hands-on work environment and face to face relationships. Joe also loved spending time teaching his two sons the intricacies of his business.
It was during his time of self-employment that he truly found what he loved most, spending time with his family. Being self-employed gave him the freedom and flexibility to never miss a moment with them.
He loved sharing his passion for sports with his kids; teaching them how to shoot a basketball and throw a baseball. He later learned to love soccer because of his kid's passion for the game. He was always the first one to the field or in the stands whether it was home or away, snowstorm or sunshine.
His hobbies/interests were anything that his kids were interested in. He took great pride in watching them succeed in what they love. He enjoyed planning and going on family trips for soccer games, work, and play.
He was a devoted Utah Jazz basketball fan and season ticket holder. To Joe, quality time was spending an evening with the entire family at a game.
Joe had a gentle presence and quiet demeanor but was well respected for his genuine kindness and integrity.
He will forever be in our hearts and greatly missed by family, friends, and the community.
He was our soccer dad, our biggest fan, our family man -- he was home. We love you Dad.
He was my best friend, my rock, my soul mate - He was my Joe. I'll always be your five. I love you, Joe.
Joe is survived by his wife Tracy Miyawaki Amano, son Derek Amano, daughter Alyssa Amano, son Kaden Amano, brother Alan (Julie) Amano, niece Natalie Amano, nephew Alex Amano, sister in law Jeri Oda, niece Kailie Oda, nephew Cam Oda. He is preceded in death by his parents Joe and Norma Hamatake Amano
The family would like to thank all of the wonderful friends and family that have shown so much love and support as well as the Layton City first responders.
Graveside services will be held Friday, January 22, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.