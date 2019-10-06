March 13, 1933 ~ October 4, 2019
"Together Again"
On March 13, 1933 Bear River, Utah was hit with one of the worst blizzards in years. In the middle of the night a horse was hitched to a sleigh and a doctor was brought out to a farm to deliver a healthy baby boy, just five months after his own father had passed away. Joe Clyde Christensen always had the best stories, and the story of his birth was no exception. The youngest of nine children, Clyde spent his early childhood being doted on by his older siblings, but gave up that role when all of his older brothers headed off to fight in World War II, and he was left to be the man of the house.
Clyde took the responsibility of caring for his mom and three older sisters very seriously. At the age of eight, he stacked some books on the front seat of an old Ford so he could see over the steering wheel and taught himself how to drive. He couldn't hide his pride the first time he drove into town to pick his mom up from work, so she wouldn't have to walk all the way home. His mother's surprise turned quickly into gratitude as she realized Clyde could now be the driver in the family. Grandma never did like to drive. Later that year, Clyde left home and went to Nevada to work on a ranch for the summer so he could help support his family.
Grit, responsibility and a love of adventure were constant themes in Clyde's life. From tipping over outhouses at church dances with his friends, to learning how to waterski behind a Chevy in the irrigation canals of Box Elder County, he was enthusiastic in all of his passions. He'd regale his children with tales of growing up on a farm without plumbing or electricity, luxuries he didn't experience until he joined the U.S. Army at the age of 19 to serve in the Korean War, where he served with dedication and honor.
Clyde was dependable and the hardest worker we ever knew. If you had a task to get accomplished, he was your man. Clyde was the perfect choice when the soon-to-be resort of Powder Mountain hired him to be their test skier as the first person down the mountain, ensuring the runs were ready for the public. Afterall, if he had taught himself to ski by strapping on some old boards and turned into a world-class skier, he could handle untested terrain.
Clyde's love of cars continued from his childhood and he was often found at car shows or pulling apart engines. It's impossible to think of Clyde, and not picture him in the engine compartment of his house boat in Lake Powell, whether or not the engine needed to be worked on.
In 1995 Clyde retired from his career at Thiokol as a well-known figure in the national aerospace industry. Never one to sit idle, he quickly established a new career and founded Christensen Appraisal Services. He was most proud of the many individuals he helped train in residential real estate appraisal, including his sons and daughter.
Six months after losing the love of his life, his wife Shirley, to whom he had been married for over 50 years and sealed for time and all eternity, Clyde's heart realized his responsibilities on earth were over. He has joined his wife, his mother, his older brothers and sisters in heaven. We can only imagine the sweet reunion he had with his father, who he was never able to meet in his lifetime. Clyde is survived by his five children, Mark (Debbie) Christensen, Stewart (Dawn) Christensen, Josh Christensen, Natalie (David) Wayment, and Ashley (Marshall) Wolthuis, 13 Grandchildren, two Great-Granddaughters, as well as two of his older sisters and countless nieces and nephews whom he adored.
The family would like to give their sincerest gratitude and love to all of the care their parents received from Brenda and Martha from Onecare Home Health and Hospice and their long-time friend, Sharol Dolan. We will forever be grateful to you.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Uintah 5th Ward Chapel, 6350 Combe Road. The family will meet with friends Wednesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the church. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Come Road. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be shared at: