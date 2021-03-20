Joe Louis Tillman
Joe Louis Tillman, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday March 15, 2021 in Clearfield, Utah at the age of 84. Joe was born on Feb. 12, 1937 in Quentin, Mississippi to Ardenious and Myrtis Tillman. Joe grew up and was educated in Quentin Mississippi before moving to Utah with his family.
Joe enlisted in the US Army and served his country faithfully. He met the love of his life Eleanor in Pennsylvania and they were happily married on July 16, 1961 sharing 56 years until her death in 2018. They were truly the love of each other's life. To this union two children were born, Jodi Tillman-Smith and Todd Tillman. Joe's passion for his family never wavered. Joe loved his children dearly and was very proud of them. Joe loved his grandchildren with a special connection to granddaughter Shardae Smith. He was always doing his Honey-Do list for his beloved Eleanor affectionally called Pumpkin by him.
After the military Joe worked at Hill Air Force base, where he retired and then worked for some time as a long-haul truck driver making him able to explore the world. Joe worked as an umpire for softball leagues throughout Davis, Weber and Morgan Counties often working games with his brother Eddie and nephew Benny.
Joe had a passion for fishing and even greater one for water skiing where he was always trying to teach his family how to water ski behind his boat. He loved watching the Pittsburg Steelers, Los Angeles Lakers, Jazz, Warriors, and the New York Yankees. Joe was a great fast-pitch softball pitcher and hitter and till this day there are great stories of how he and his brother Eddie dominated for years playing together.
Joe also had a special affinity for his family especially his siblings, who were all his best friends. Joe is survived by his children Jodi Tillman-Smith of Clearfield, Utah, and Todd (Judy) Tillman of (Collinsville, IL), 3 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Dorothy Holston of Ogden, Addie (Lowell) Norling of Syracuse, Joyce Tillman-Frye of South Ogden, and Shirley (Leroy) Walker of Richmond, California, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife Eleanor, parents Ardenious and Myrtis, sister Wonzie, and brothers Luther and Eddie. Joe will be missed greatly by his family and friends.
Joe is now reunited with his Eleanor "Pumpkin" and they can go on living together for eternity!
Services will be held Monday, March 22, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Myers Mortuary 5865 S 1900 W Roy, Utah. A viewing will be held 11:30-12:30 PM prior to the service. Services will be live streamed at the bottom of Joe's obituary.
