June 13, 1952 ~ October 11, 2019
Joe Manuel Flores, 67, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. He was born on June 13, 1952, in Valle Hermoso, Tamaulipas, Mexico. Affectionately called "Pepe" by his family, Joe was the fourth of ten children. He was raised by his stepfather, Manuel Garza, and mother, Consuelo Beltran in Brownsville, Texas from the age of four. Joe began working in his youth, leaving school for full-time employment after the 4th grade, and he taught himself how to play the drums in his garage. Eventually, he mastered several other instruments. He spent his whole life educating himself and working hard and there was very little he could not do. Joe had a love for geography, math, and comic books. He had a great sense of humor. It seemed like he knew everyone. He loved people and God was everything to him.
Joe met the love of his life, Elizabeth Gomez, as a young man. He would walk 40 miles just to see her. They were married on November 21, 1969, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, having worked together with their families in much of Texas, California, Oregon and Idaho.
In 1972, they settled in Utah and raised a wonderful family together, six sons and one daughter. Joe spent a lot of years in construction with his last years being at Consolidated Paving. He was also the Senior Pastor of Centro de Adoracion Cristiana of Ogden for 20 years.
Joe will be remembered most for his tremendous work ethic, his great love of writing and playing Gospel and Tejano music, including for piano and guitar, and for being a devoted husband and father. He also loved playing with and teasing his grandchildren.
Joe is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Flores, Ogden; children: Joe, Jr. (Maria) Flores, Roy; Melissa (Isaiah) Salazar, Pleasant View; David (Sheila) Flores, Brigham City; Mike (Stefanie) Flores, Ogden; Gabriel (Tiffany) Flores, Ogden; Tony (Ali) Flores, West Haven; 25 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, with two on the way; brothers, Oscar Flores, Ruben Garza, Jesse Garza, and Manuel Garza; and sisters, Fina Flores, Lupe Flores, Rosa Flores, Yolanda Flores, and Connie Garza.
He was preceded in death by his son, Javier Flores; parents, Consuelo and Manuel Garza; and his best friend, Johnny Gomez.
Funeral services under the direction of Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at The Genesis Project, 3525 Riverdale Rd. Friends may visit with family there on Friday, from 5 to 8 p.m. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery, North Ogden.
