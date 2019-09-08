Joe Pickle 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Joe Pickle, 49, passed away September 2, 2019.Arrangements entrusted to Aaron's Mortuary of Ogden. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles ArticlesPolice release body camera footage of fatal August shooting of Ogden man MercadoPolice investigating human remains found in Ogden storage shed on Grant AvenueRiverdale police arrest two men in alleged rape2 men dead after plane crashes in Morgan County, aircraft found Thursday morningHealth officials: Ogden resident tests positive for West Nile Virus, remains hospitalizedSherry Spiers MorrisFormer Weber jail deputy sentenced to full week in jail before beginning weeks of work releaseProposed boundaries announced for new Layton elementary schoolUtah State Fair opens this week in Salt Lake City18-year-old sent to prison after 2017 shooting, murder of Ogden woman +12 Multimedia PHOTOS: Bonneville girls soccer defeats Bountiful 4-1 By BEN DORGER, Standard-Examiner Sep 3, 2019 0 Bonneville takes Bountiful 4-1 in Tuesday afternoon's game on September 3, 2019. Latest News Weber State football: No. 7 Wildcats rush over Cal Poly in 41-24 win Raptors fall to Owlz in regular-season finale, tying league wins record at 54 For Julie Andrews, sudden success was 'like an assault' Utah football: Huntley leads No. 13 Utes past Northern Illinois 35-17 Ogden man pleads guilty to beating 74-year-old neighbor to death behind restaurant in 2018 LDS Church debuts first Book of Mormon video installment; production continues North Ogden Community Band presents pops concert at city's amphitheater Retired Utah war dogs continue to save and heal lives