June 26, 1922 ~ April 30, 2020
Joe T. Decaria passed away peacefully at The Arbors Memory Care Center in Sparks, Nevada on April 30, 2020. He was born on June 26, 1922 to Domenic Decaria and Assuntina Villella Decaria in Ogden, Utah. He attended Ogden City schools and would have been in the first graduating class from the new Ogden High School had his military unit not previously been activated.
He served proudly in Company C of the 136th Field Artillery Battalion during WWII, seeing combat mostly in the Philippines and notably in the Battles of Leyte and Manila.
Upon his return from the war, he met and married Lita Isola in 1946. Together, they raised five children: Joe, Mark (Meri), Mary Anne, Christine and Elizabeth (Neil). He re-entered military service, joining the Utah National Guard as a reservist. He served in the guard for approximately 30 years, eventually retiring as a Colonel and Group Commander of the 19 Special Forces. He made over 80 parachute jumps. His civilian career spanning nearly the same number of years was at Hill Air Force Base, first in systems management for the Minuteman Missile System then into the aircraft systems management. He retired in 1980.
After retirement, he and Lita lived life to the fullest. Together they traveled extensively over seas especially to Italy. They celebrated the joys of life with family and a very close-knit group of friends. There was very little Joe couldn't fix or build. He was a skilled carpenter and mechanic, traits he learned as a scrappy west-side of Ogden depression-era kid. He was a devout Catholic. He served as Lector at St. Joseph's and St. James parishes in Ogden. He was a parishioner at St. Albert's in Reno.
He was preceded in death by Lita after 73 years of marriage, his parents and brothers Frank, Albert, Angelo and sister Mary. He is survived by his five children, brothers Victor and Jess and sister Theresa. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank Senior Helpers and The Arbors Memory Care for the kind and gentle care they gave to Joe.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a small private funeral will be held at St. Albert's. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic charities to feed the homeless.