1940 — 2021
Joel Holbrook Izatt (80) ended his mortal journey March 31, 2021. Born April 18, 1940 in Afton, Wyoming to Wilford Louis Izatt and Wilda Holbrook, Joel got into plenty of mischief with his big brother Quhid roaming around Star Valley. The family later moved to Sunset, Utah and Joel attended Davis High School where in 1958 Joel served as student body president. The many friends he made there would be friends his entire life.
Joel had a great love for art from a very young age. As a young man, he won many contests and awards and after high school, he went on to the Art Center School of Los Angeles where he was the youngest student admitted at that time. He interrupted his studies to serve as a missionary in England. While serving there Joel met Sister Mary Carol Clark, who he would marry on Feb. 23, 1963, after returning home. The newlyweds returned to Los Angeles, where they had Sheron. After graduating they moved back to Utah where Louis, Joel and Camille were born.
He was the greatest father a child could ever ask for. He loved to fish and would disappear from first light of morning until the sun went down. Family trips were comical (terrifying too) with his driving. Constantly wanting to stop and take pictures of everything and weaving all over the road looking at the world. Never a dull moment.
Tragedy struck the family in 1973 when Mary Carol suffered severe, permanent brain damage. Joel did everything he could to help her and keep the family together. They eventually divorced.
Joel had a prolific career. He was a pioneer in graphic arts, expert in illustration, logos, video games and commercials. He was an amazing painter. He worked at many of the most significant advertising agencies throughout Utah. His art is everywhere in the state, almost all unheralded and anonymous. Perhaps his most well-known "anonymous" work is actually known around the world and worn by millions - He was the original artist for the CTR ring for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (The original artwork is in the possession of the family)
Joel married Mary Ellen Adams Fifield September 15, 1980. They were high school sweethearts. Mary Ellen brought three children from a previous marriage to the family. They later welcomed their son Jeramy into their lives. Life was certainly chaotic with seven teens and young adults under one roof and a baby.
To be friends with Joel was to feel like you were the most important person in the world whenever he would talk to you. He would give someone the shirt off his back to help them. He was one of the most giving, kind men anyone could ever have the honor of knowing.
Joel was preceded in death by both his parents, his only brother Quhid Izatt and his oldest son, Louis Clark Izatt.
Survived by: former spouse, Mary Carol Izatt and their children, Sheron Izatt Drake (Ken), Joel C Izatt (Cheryl) and Camille Izatt. Grandchildren: Amber Drake, Joel Drake, Jessica Drake, Jared Drake, LeRoy Izatt, Cooper Izatt, Mary Izatt, Katrina Izatt, Emily Izatt, Spencer Izatt and Braedon Anderson.
Mary Ellen Adams Izatt (current spouse) and son Jeramy Izatt.
Stepchildren; Mark Fifield, Teresa Savage and Mike Fifield. Step grandchildren Chelsea Mott, Tyler Mott, Chandler and Addison Fifield. Two step-great-grandchildren, Kennadie and Kaidynce Ivo.
Memorial services will be held April 17, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. (MST) at the Clearfield 4th Ward Chapel, 838 E. 600 S., Clearfield, Utah. Graveside services to follow at Clearfield City Cemetery.
Family and friends are invited to gather with the family from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the church.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
Due to pandemic restrictions, the service will also be available to watch online at:
Webinar ID: 990 1818 2000
Passcode: 4172021
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.