January 17, 1936 ~ June 17, 2019
Joeleen Lee, beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, and Great-Great Grandmother, returned to our Heavenly Father June 17, 2019. She was born January 17, 1936, to Clarence E. Lee and Carrie M. Jorgensen in Ogden, UT. She spent her childhood in Ogden and Brigham City, UT.
She is the mother of 13 children: Rhonda Boyd (Wayne), William Butcher (Lori), Parley Butcher (Patty), Randall Butcher (Linda), Ronald Butcher (Donna), Craig Butcher (Robyn), Lisa Gray, Cory Thompson, Randall Thompson (Hollie), Jack Thompson, Jr., Loren Thompson (Chris), Connie Shupe and Jeannie Barney (Wayne). She has 33 grandchildren, 78, and four great-great-grandchildren. She is survived by one brother, Gary R. Lee (Tam). Preceded in death by her father, mother and one daughter.
She enjoyed painting, crocheting, needlepoint, singing, fishing, swimming and dancing.
A viewing will be held at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Ogden, UT 84404 on Sunday, June 23, 2019, 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday June 24th at 12 p.m. prior to funeral services at 1 p.m. Interment, Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd. Ogden, UT 84403.
We want to thank Julie at IHC Hospice and the rest of the nursing staff and aids for their loving care.
