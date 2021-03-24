JoEllen Parrish
April 6, 1954 - March 18, 2021
JoEllen Parrish, beloved mother, wife and friend, passed away on March 18, 2021 of natural causes. JoEllen was born on April 6, 1954 in Ogden, UT. She attended Ogden High and graduated from Utah State University in 1976.
JoEllen fiercely loved her family, friends and canine companions. She had an unparalleled passion for life and ability to make friends with anyone she met. JoEllen was known for her sharp wit, sense of humor and keen eye for a thrifty treasure.
JoEllen is survived by her husband of 39 years, Dan, their daughter Adrienne, and her sister Elynn.
The family asks that any gifts or donations be made in her memory to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary at https://support.bestfriends.org/site/TR?fr_id=1480&pg=pfind (Search: JoEllen Parrish)
The family will hold a private memorial. The date for JoEllen's celebration of life is to be determined, pending the COVID-19 pandemic.