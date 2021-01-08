Joey Frank Neilson
Joey Frank Neilson, 60, of Harrisville, Utah peacefully became our guardian angel on January 5, 2021 surrounded by his family. Joey was greeted in heaven with open arms by his loving father, Junior Neilson.
Joey is survived by his wife of 32 years Christy, daughter Meagan (Jason) Lema, son Jared Neilson (Dani Daz), daughter Michelle Neilson, mother Jean Neilson, brother Terry Neilson, sister Kathy (Jeff) Butters, and many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Joey was a loving father, husband, and friend to everyone. He was the best son a mother and father could hope for. He was the son who was always there for his mother no matter the need. He was the best husband who always put his wife first. He was the husband who made our mother feel loved every day for 32 years. But most of all, Joey Neilson will be remembered as the Best Dad Ever.
He was level headed, funny, loving, and generous. He was the dad who drove the boat while his kids tubed, instead of fishin'. He was the dad who cleaned the fish we caught, or kept the fire going while we made s'mores. He was the dad who never missed a ball game. He was the dad who could fix anything no matter what it was. He was the dad who was always brave while beating cancer twice. He was the dad who stayed strong for his family no matter the obstacle.
In his company, we felt special, cherished, and loved. He will be missed every minute of every day.
In his own words, "Days are like seconds, I'll see you soon." A life well lived and loved. Best. Dad. Ever.
A special thank you to the people at Ogden Regional ICU for their loving care and support during his final days.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the West Weber Cemetery.
The family will meet with friends on Friday, January 8, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South, with a wake at 7 p.m.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindquistmortuary.com.