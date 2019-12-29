June 29, 1954 ~ December 14, 2019
Johanna Hedwig Wesneski passed away peacefully on December 14, 2019, at the young age of 65. She was born June 29, 1954, in Binghamton, New York to Dorothy and Leo Wesneski.
On October 6, 1990, she married Eric Nelson in Seattle, Washington. They were later divorced. Johanna met the love of her life, Bill Stonnell, and enjoyed her final years with Bill.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Leo. She is survived by her life partner Bill Stonnell, her brother David, her aunt Sis Ravas, cousins, and Mrs. Joan Nelson and family.
Johanna belonged to The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Ogden. She attended this church for years and often fondly spoke about how supportive everyone was and that it was family-like.
Johanna spent her life helping others. She was a registered nurse for 42 years with many positions in locations around the country. She always had a smile for everyone and made everyone her friend. Johanna was loved by everyone, everywhere she went! She was a sweetheart, charming, positive, and had an infectious smile and laugh. She loved people and had an incredible way of connecting with others and getting people together.
She had many interests including reading, the outdoors, movies, concerts, plays, cooking and of course spoiling her dog, Bella. Her outdoor activities included hiking, running, camping and watching sunsets. Johanna loved food and especially sweets which always found a way into her home.
If I could have a lifetime wish, a dream that would come true, I'd wish with all my heart for yesterday and you Johanna.
A special thanks to the University of Utah Huntsman Cancer Center, Dr. Ignacio Garrido-Laguna, Dr. Robin Kim, and the staff of the Infusion Center and Clinic 1A. Special thanks also to all of the people at Encompass Health hospice. Johanna could not have received better care.
Funeral mass was held December 23, 2019, at The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd. She will rest forever in the church's Columbarium.