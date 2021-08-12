Johanna Hirschmann
1923 - 2021
The daughters of Johanna D. Hirschmann; Gerlinde Braunberger-Kottraba and Trudi Wangsgard announce the passing of their mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother, aunt, and sister. She passed away peacefully on August 8, 2021.
She was born in Ebensee, Austria on May 15, 1923, to Franz and Maria Dittrich, the second child of ten children. She married Kurt Hirschmann in Haag am Hausruck, Austria December 12, 1942. Leaving her family behind she Emigrated to the United States from Vienna, Austria with her husband and two daughters to Ogden, Utah. She taught her daughters to always remember their heritage and carry on their traditions, which now have been passed on to the grandchildren. She also made certain that we respected our new Country and its customs.
Johanna was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as a Sunday School and Primary teacher. She and Kurt were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple.
Johanna's family in Austria called her, "Herbal Annie" (Kr-ter Weiberl) because she was into health foods and natural remedies, long before it ever was fashionable in the United States. If anyone ever was ill or had an ache, she'd pull out her many books of herbs and find a cure. Throughout her many years of existence, she never cooked any processed foods. The word was "fresh and natural". Most of the time her remedies worked. Her favorite place was in the kitchen cooking Viennese Cuisine, such as Wiener Schnitzel, Bratkartoffel, and a delicious cucumber salad. The LDS missionaries from the U.S.A. remember the luscious peach and apricot dumplings she made for them. She often baked three of the family's most well-loved desserts-her tasty macaroon cookies, scrumptious currant-bars, and Apple Struddel. No one ever seemed to get enough of these.
She is survived by her daughters: Gerlinde Braunberger-Kottraba (Larry) of St. George, Trudi Wangsgard (Gilbert) of South Ogden. Seven grandchildren: Kris (Kristine) Braunberger of St George, Kreg (Lorleen) Braunberger of St. George, Kerry Braunberger of Ogden, Kamie (Patrick) Logan of SLC, Todd Wangsgard of Pleasant View, Tammi (Ron) Niederhauser of Mountain Green, Tyler (Cheryl) Wangsgard of Spanish Fork, 23 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren. Her sisters: Hildegard Cziep of Idaho Falls and Margerete Schauperl of Austria, nieces, and nephews in Austria, SLC and Idaho. She was preceded in death by her husband Kurt, her parents, seven siblings, one granddaughter Lisa Mae Wangsgard, her son-in-law Floyd Braunberger, sister-in-law Irmgard Duennebeil and most recently her granddaughters-in-laws Jenni Braunberger and Jana Lee Wangsgard, her brother and sister-in-law Wilhelm and Ingrid Hirschmann of Vienna, Austria.
She will be missed at family gatherings, Austrian Reunions, and Christmas Eve Celebrations!
A viewing will be held Saturday, August 14th from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah. Followed by Funeral Services at 11:00 a.m.
Internment at the Willard City Cemetery, 470 N. Main Street, Willard, Utah.
Johanna's funeral service will be livestreamed. To watch, scroll to the bottom of Johanna's obituary on Saturday, August 4, 2021 at 11:00 am, www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family. If unable to watch at this time the service will be on Myers Mortuary website indefinitely.