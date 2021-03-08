Johannes (John) Cornelis VanBeekum
1943-2021
John VanBeekum passed away March 3, 2021. He was born December 30, 1943 in Rotterdam, Holland to Margrietha Jelderda and Jacobus VanBeekum. He came to America at 5 years old. He served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam.
He married Nancy Lee Criddle in the Salt Lake Temple on June 23, 1971. As an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints he served in many callings including Bishopric and High Council.
John received his Master's degree from Weber College. He was a business/art teacher at Grantsville High School, Tooele High School and Clearfield Job Corps. His interests included reading, arts, ceramics, classical music, home improvements and, most of all, his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Nancy; daughter Margo (Dru) Terry; son Kelby (Jamie) VanBeekum; brothers Rudy (Terrie), Ronald (Jacquie) and David (Ralyn); sister-in-law Jeanette; 11 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Edward.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd with a viewing prior from 10 to 10:40 a.m. Interment, Huntsville Cemetery. The funeral will be live streamed on John's obituary page at Myers website www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.
The family would like to thank the staff at Intermountain Hospice and Dr. Lloyd at Huntsman Cancer Institute.