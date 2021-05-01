John Arnold Brown
1933 ~ 2021
John "Jack" Arnold Brown passed away April 26, 2021. Jack was born October 31, 1933 in Ogden, Utah. His parents were Elmer and Dorothy Faulkner Brown. He married Barbara Perrins in the Logan Temple and they made their life in Ogden. They enjoyed 64 years of marriage.
Jack served in the Army during the Korean War and was proud to be a veteran.
Jack attended Ogden High School, Weber State College and Utah State University. He was the team co-captain for the first football team that played in the Weber State Wildcat Stadium. Jack graduated with a degree in secondary education. He loved his career as a teacher and a coach at Washington Jr. High and Mt. Ogden Jr. High. He was a friend and mentor to all. After his retirement from teaching, he worked at Smith and Edwards where he loved helping people and made many great friendships.
Jack loved his family and was proud of his children, his perfect grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He taught them the value of hard work and service. He taught them to love the good things in life, especially the outdoors and nature. Jack was an avid fly fisherman.
Jack was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved to serve people and loved to serve the Lord. He filled many church callings in auxiliary presidencies, and as Bishop. His favorite calling was heading up the activities committee. Partnering with his friend Dave DeRyke and Topper Bakery, they served hundreds of meals from prime rib ward dinners to feeding the youth on Pioneer Trek. The greatest privilege of Jack's life was being called and serving as a Patriarch.
Jack is survived by his wife, Barbara; his children, Steve (Lori), Keith (Jana), Dave (Jonica), Evelyn and Annette. He is survived by his brother, Guy (Lynda) and nephew Bryan. He was loved by his 12 grandchildren and 26 great-grandkids.
Private family services will be held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 2 p.m. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
Services will be live-streamed and available by scrolling to the bottom of Jack's obituary page at www.lindquistmortuary.com, where condolences may also be shared.
In lieu of flowers - take someone you love to dinner.