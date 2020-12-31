1941 — 2020
John Brent Moore, age 79, died Friday, December 25, 2020 in Mesquite, Nevada. He was born November 6, 1941 in Tremonton, Utah to Raymond and Alta Hansen Moore. On June 6, 1967, he married Fran Commander in Ogden, Utah.
Brent grew up in Ogden and graduated from Ben Lomond High School. He then went in the Navy and served two years active duty on Guam. He returned and received his Bachelor's Degree in Commercial Art at Weber State University. He became a Technical Illustrator and spent 35 years working at Jetway, Thiokol Corp and Iomega Corp in Utah.
He enjoyed building houses and completed 5 homes for his family. He also was an outdoorsman and liked to ski, boat, water ski, fish, hunt and golf. He and Fran traveled through Europe and the United States after they retired, making many memories. He had many friends in Star Valley Ranch Wyoming and in Beaver Dam Arizona where he lived until his death.
Survivors include his wife Fran of Beaver Dam, Arizona; one son, Brian (Sarah) of Grantsville, Utah; four grandchildren and one great grandson. He had one brother, Leslie (Sharon) of Sunset, Utah and was preceded in death by two brothers, Vernon and Edward.
