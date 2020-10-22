John "Bud" Francis Howell
October 9, 1932 ~ October 16, 2020
John "Bud" Francis Howell, 88, of South Ogden passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, October 16, 2020.
John was born October 9, 1932 in Ogden, Utah to Harry Gilbert and Virginia Porter Howell. He was the older brother to his one sister, Mary Boneva "Bonnie" Eldridge.
In 1949 he married Beverly Halverson and fathered two sons. In 1957 he married Darlene Watts and fathered three daughters and one son. In 1987 he married Donna Lynn Taylor and became stepfather to three sons and one daughter.
John enjoyed retirement from Hill Air Force Base where he worked as a Procurement Contract Administrator. He also was a retired Chief Master Sergeant in the US Air Force Reserves.
During John's high school years at Ogden High, he worked on the stage crew. He also played trumpet. John had a wonderful singing voice and sang Barbershop for many years. John loved his camera and added to his photo hobby with supper 8 movies. He even dabbled with VHS videos. Even before he had his driver's license he enjoyed working on cars. Watching football was a favorite pastime, especially when one or more of his kids joined him in front of the TV. He also loved a good history book.
John was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served as a High Priest and a member of the High Council. He was able to serve a short mission as a temple worker.
John will forever be known for his humor, as he was always ready with a good joke. He enjoyed his world travels with the Air Force Reserves. He loved kids and helped his children and grandchildren through hard times. John would sacrifice his wants and needs to keep others happy.
Preceded in death by parents, Harry and Virginia; sister, Bonnie; wives, Beverly, Darlene, and Donna; son Stan Halverson; stepsons Kenneth Keller and Todd Haynes; step-son-in-law, Wendell Larson.
Survived by his children, Steve Halverson, Ann Howell Harlow, Karen Howell Chapman, Susan Howell Henderson, and John Francis Howell Jr.; and his stepchildren: Sean Haynes, Jamie Haynes Larson, and Patrick Haynes; 17 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; One great-great-grandchild; nine step-grandchildren; 31 step-great-grandchildren; and a good friend, Jim Higgins
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT 84401. Friends may visit with family on Saturday from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. .
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Cancer Society.
Services will be livestreamed under John's obituary and condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.