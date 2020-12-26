John C. Adams
June 14, 1928 ~ December 18, 2020
John C. Adams peacefully passed away at home Friday, December 18, 2020. He was born June 14, 1928 in Parowan, Utah to Orlando and Lacy Adams. He served in the US Navy from 1946 and honorably discharged 1948.
John married Ada September 29, 1979. He worked as a warehouse manager in various facilities throughout his career and retired in 2005.
He enjoyed hunting, woodworking, painting, making jewelry, and collecting gems.
John and Ada's combined family includes, Dave (Reba), Leanna (Tim), Rod (Carolyn), Pat, Mike (Donnie), Terry, Kay (Ed), Carrie, Joni (Garrett) and Barbara (Arnold); 29 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren; and 3 brothers, Douglas, Allen, and Jerry. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ada; parents, and siblings, Keith, Orland, Rex, Maureen, Janine, and Thora.
A special thanks to hospice nurses, Angie, Jodi, and Miller.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, December 28, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.