February 7, 1954 ~ September 10, 2019
John Charles Engelke, age 65, passed away September 10, 2019. John was born February 7, 1954, to Karl and Leona Visser Engelke in Ogden, Utah.
John attended Roy High School. After high school, John married the love of his life, Janet Rasmussen. John built her a beautiful home in Roy, where they raised their two children, Jaylene and Tyler.
He was self-employed as a general contractor at John C. Engelke Construction and Hill Air Force Base before retiring.
John was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He loved spending time with his family and friends at their cabin.
John is survived by his wife Janet Engelke; his daughter Jaylene Derring; his son Tyler (Tami) Engelke; his three brothers, Karl Engelke, Craig (Janet) Engelke, Kurt Engelke; one sister, Pamela Cox; four grandchildren, Whitney (Bryce) Gibson, Jordan (Jake) Bruns, Mason Engelke, Brikenna Derring; one great-grandson Ryder Self.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Karl and Leona Engelke, and his brother Mike Wixom.
In keeping with John's wishes, there will be no funeral services.
The family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support.
