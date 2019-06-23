April 27, 1939 ~ June 17, 2019
John Cornelious Matheson passed away Monday, June 17, 2019, in Ogden, UT. He was born April 27, 1939, to Elmer R. Matheson and A'fton Mortensen in Gunnison, CO. He graduated from Cedar City High School.
John married Myrna Ann Jolley in Cedar City, UT on January 12, 1959; they later solemnized their marriage in the Salt Lake Temple on March 11, 1986.
There wasn't anything he couldn't do. He was very handy with his hands and with home and car repairs. His real love was diesel mechanics.
He drove a bus for Ogden Bus Lines and Lake Shore Charters. When UTA took over he went into the Ogden Shop as a mechanic and later as a shop foreman. After retirement he taught at Job Corps. He took a business course at Stevens Henager. He was Ward Clerk in Roy for six years and loved the gospel.
Many thanks to the Rocky Mountain Hospice Team for their love and care and also the staff at Treeo in South Ogden.
John is survived by his wife, Myrna; three sons, Rickey (Louise) Matheson, Franklin (Diantha) Matheson, and Darrin (Kimberley) Matheson; one daughter, Lisa (Russell) Morrison; ten grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by a son, Devon Rex Matheson; two granddaughters, Ashley Matheson and Christine Matheson; and one grandson, Alexander Darrin Matheson.
Funeral Services will be held at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th Street, Ogden, UT, on Monday, June 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. A viewing will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019, from 6:00 ? 8:00 p.m. and again on Monday, June 24, 2019, prior to services from 10:00 ? 10:45 a.m.
Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: