July 31, 1949 ~ February 14, 2020
John Douglas Mathis peacefully returned home to our Heavenly Father, surrounded by loved ones, on the afternoon of Friday, February 14, 2020, after a valiant fight with cancer.
He was born July 31, 1949, in Ogden, Utah to John F. and Ruth J. Mathis. He graduated from Clearfield High School, Seminary and Utah State University.
On June 2, 1971, Doug married Peggy Jean Millgate in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they had three children, Brenda (Mike) Crook, Thornville, OH; Michael (Amie) Mathis, Clinton; Shirlee (Lonny) Kirkman, West Point. They have 12 grandchildren, one great-granddaughter and a great-grandchild on the way.
Doug is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his mother, one sister, Elizabeth Birt, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, a sister, Judy Mathis Anderson, mother-in-law, father-in-law, and brothers-in-law.
Doug was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many Church callings including Branch President while serving in the Military, served in the Scouts for many years, many bishoprics, ward clerk, executive secretary and loved being a home teacher. In his early years, he served a mission in the California East Mission. He lived a Christ-like life, made friends with all he came in contact with, and ministered to many.
He honorably served his country in the US Army, Air Force Reserves, and worked at Hill Air Force Base.
He loved hunting, fishing and camping with his family and friends.
We would like to extend a special thank you to all the many medical staff and friends that helped Dad during his fight with cancer.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at the West Point 11th Ward, 2852 West 300 North. The family will meet with friends Wednesday February 19th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South and Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Interment, West Point City Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at: