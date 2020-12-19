John E. "Jack" Ulibarri
May 27, 1939 ~ December 12, 2020
John E. "Jack" Ulibarri, of South Ogden, Utah, passed away peacefully at South Ogden Post Acute Assisted Living on Saturday, December 12, 2020, ending his long and courageous battle against Parkinson's disease. John was the youngest of four children, born in McPhee, Colorado on May 27, 1939 to Joseph and Angelina Ulibarri. The family moved to Ogden, Utah in 1942. John attended school in the Ogden area, graduating from Ben Lomond High School in 1957. After high school, he left Ogden to serve in the U.S. Coast Guard, serving on the USCGC Owasco. Following his military service, John attended Evangel College in Springfield, Missouri where he met his wife Mary Kirschner. When they returned to Ogden, John graduated from Weber State University in 1966, the first Hispanic student to receive a bachelor's degree from that university. John went on to earn his EdS from Utah State University.
Like his brother and sisters, John became an educator, spending his career serving the Ogden area. He began his career as an educator, teaching history at Wahlquist Jr. HS in Farr West, before moving to the Ogden School District. While John served in various capacities with OCSD, his favorite job by far was serving as principal at C.H. Taylor and Polk Elementary Schools. He relished working with kids and his fellow educators more than anything else. He retired in 1997.
John was also active in the community before and after his retirement. He was the first Hispanic elected to serve in the Utah State Legislature in 1977, served several terms as a member of the Weber State University Board of Trustees, and was a dedicated supporter of the U.S. Air Force Reserve 419th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base for many years. He and Mary were longtime members of the Washington Heights Church. John was a member of the Ogden Golf and Country Club and maintained an intense love/hate relationship with golf for as long as he could play. He was a snappy dresser, a skilled craftsman, an avid hunter, and a collector of books, antique toys, and tools.
John and Mary were married for 55 years. They clung to each other through life's good times and bad, providing unconditional love and support throughout it all. They were each other's best friend and loving parents, grandparents, and aunts and uncles to both a local and far-flung extended family. John was an enthusiastic supporter of his granddaughters' athletic and scholastic accomplishments and was just as proud of the accomplishments of his son and daughter-in-law, his nieces and nephews, and their children.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Angelina Ulibarri; brother, Richard Ulibarri; and sisters, Josephine Hibbeln and Patricia Brown. John is survived by his wife, Mary; son, John (Randi); granddaughters, Jordan Ulibarri and Erin (Riley) Greenwood; sister-in-law, Rose Ulibarri; adopted sister, Ann Millner; brother-in-law, John (Sandy) Kirschner; and numerous loving nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and nephews. The family is beholden to the kind and compassionate staff of South Ogden Post Acute.
Due to Covid restrictions, the family is holding a private memorial service entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, feel free to donate to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research or spend the money on something that brings you joy.
