July 22, 1960 ~ October 11, 2019
John Ferrin Parry, 59 passed away due to heart complications on Oct. 11, 2019, in Hurst, Texas.
John was born on July 22, 1960, in Bountiful, Utah to Ronald and Beth Ferrin Parry and was the eldest of four children. He was active in the scouting program earning his Eagle Scout Badge and enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with his family. He graduated from Clearfield High in 1978 and spent a month touring Europe and singing with America's Youth in Concert. He continued his education at Weber State before leaving to serve his LDS Mission in South Carolina.
After his mission, he returned to Weber State where he met KayJean Ortiz and they were married in 1982 and had three daughters. He enjoyed singing with the Evergreen Singers as well as ward choirs.
John worked in produce for Albertsons and Smith's Grocers. He was active with the Jaycee's for several years and coached his oldest daughter's fast-pitch softball team. He also opened his home to host foreign exchange students on several occasions. As an adult, he enjoyed taking his daughters on many camping and fishing trips to Marsh Lake.
In 2001, after his divorce, John moved to Texas and reconnected with a girl he had met on his trip to Europe. He and Toni Newman were married in June 2002. John once again found work at Albertsons and was involved in several plays with the Popcorn Players. In 2004, he and his wife started their own promotional printing business "Top-Notch Printing" and they ran the team store for the Railroaders, a new minor league baseball team for their first two years. John has struggled with health problems for the past 10 years including a stroke three years ago, which he never completely recovered from. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Hurst 1st Ward in Hurst, Texas.
He leaves behind his wife, Toni Newman-Parry, three daughters Que'la (Allen Hill) Parry, Kayte (Chris) Sanders and Mary (Cody) Gaskill and stepson Chris Newman. As well as 14 grandchildren and his siblings Joyce, Rona and Lee. John was preceded in death by both parents, Ronald and Beth Parry.
Friends gathered in Texas at a service Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, North Richland Hills, Texas.
John returns home to Utah for a second gathering for his family and friends on October 26, 2019, at 3:00 p.m, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at 590 W. Antelope Dr. Layton, Utah. There will be a dinner for the family after the service.