1932 ~ 2020
John Frederick Swallow, Jr., 87, passed away January 21, 2020 at his home in Syracuse, Utah. He was born September 12, 1932 in Lafayette, Colorado to John Frederick Swallow, Sr. and Mary Beranek.
He lived in Colorado for 10 years and the family moved to Sunset, Utah where he lived for 11 years. He lived in Syracuse, Utah for 54 years. He attended Lafayette grade school, Clinton Elementary, North Davis Junior High, and Davis High School.
While living in Sunset, he was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He honorably served on Active Duty in the Army of the United States and spent 14 months in Korea. On June 23, 1954 he married his high school sweetheart Lois Lovell in the Salt Lake Temple. They were married for 21 years at the time of her passing.
John worked for Defense Mapping Agency for 40 years, where he loved being the Master of Ceremonies at all their activities, and especially at Lagoon. After he retired he delivered newspapers for several years.
He served many callings in the LDS Church, but the gospel Doctrine class and High Priest Instructor were his favorite. He was a Stake Missionary and was ordained a Seventy by Milton R. Hunter. He married Carolyn Hadley February, 17, 1977 in the Ogden temple. They were married for 43 years.Swallow
He supported his children in their sports activities, and for many years worked as a coach and time keeper for Little League Football. He enjoyed camping, being in plays, telling jokes, writing letters to missionaries and getting surprises. His family was his greatest joy and blessing. He loved having a big family.
John was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Enace Warby, his wife Lois, a son Blake Arave, a grandson and a great grandson.
He is survived by his wife Carolyn, children; Jeff (Leanne) Swallow, Steve (Glenda) Swallow, Stan Swallow, Rawn Swallow, Melanie (Jay) Smith, Trish (Vern) Smith, Colleen Arave, Christie (Thom) Knight, Suzette (Jeff) DeBartolo, Rick Swallow, Shelly (Zach) Higley, 37 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Syracuse 2nd Ward, 2228 S. 1660 W., Syracuse, Utah.
Friends may visit with family Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch 1718 Combe Rd. Ogden, Utah.
