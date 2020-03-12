July 4, 1934 ~ March 7, 2020
John Gardell Thomas was born in Tremonton, Utah, on July 4, 1934 to John Harold and Mary Inez Reeve Thomas. Died March 7, 2020.He was the oldest of their 4 children. Graduated from Box Elder High in 1952. After High School he worked for Hill Air Force Base for 5 years. He then was a Sheet Metal Apprentice for 2 years in Pocatello, Idaho. He spent the next 30 years working for Vogt Sheetmetal, Young Sign Company, Superior, Shoppe, Seashore, Superior again, Retiring at age 58. He then started his new career in Security. His most memorable job was as a Senior Security Officer for NBC during the 2002 Olympics. He spent many hours with the winning athletes before they were interviewed by Bob Costa.
During his school years, he loved Duck, Pheasant and Deer Hunting. He also spent many hours fishing with his mom & dad.
In 1961, he began bowling at Ben Lomond Lanes in Ogden, UT. By 1962 he was coaching kids, including his own. He coached his youngest son Johnny to be one of the best all-time junior bowlers. In 1988 he became an Instate Instructor, and in 1990, a Master Instructor. He was one of two, Master Instructors in the United States at that time. He Certified over 500 bowling instructors to teach kids. He taught clinics in most of the States and in Alaska. He was President of the Utah State Youth Bowling leagues for 20 to 25 years. In 2008 he was inducted into the Ogden Bowling Hall of Fame. During his bowling days, he had nine 700 Series and one 300 game. He bowled for many years with his sister Saundra in mixed doubles tournaments.
His other love was the game of golf. He was very proud of having played every course in the State of Utah. He had 1, Hole in One on 2.17.2007. He also enjoyed 20 years of Trap Shooting, spending many weekends with his sister Saundra.
He Married Mona Wieland in May of 1956. They had 4 children. Later divorced.
He Married Barbara Smith in October of 1971. They had 1 child
Survived by his children, Steve (Deena) Thomas, Terri (Ed) DeJulis, Stephanie (Brad) Bytheway, Rick (Kathleen) Thomas; 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Inez, wife Barbara, sister Joleen, children, Natalie and Johnnie, and granddaughter, Kristy.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. Roy UT. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
