John Hayden Greer
John Hayden Greer, 89, of Honeyville, Utah, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2021 at his home due to natural causes. He was surrounded by his loving family.
John was born November 30, 1931 in Campus, Kansas to Oscar Warren and Ethel Pearl (Stults) Greer. He was the 11th of 13 children, two of which passed away in infancy. After completing the eighth grade, he left home to work out West on farms and to be closer to his brothers.
John served in the Army for three years between 1949 and 1953. His primary stations were at Fort Custer and Fort Wayne, Michigan.
He married Luana Ruby Morrell on December 26, 1957 in Elko, Nevada. They were later sealed in the Logan Utah Temple in February of 1963.
John spent most of his career working first with Morrison-Knudsen on the railroad causeway running by Little Valley, UT and later on the Flaming Gorge Dam. John later became a heavy equipment operator for Wasatch Electric on numerous power line jobs throughout the Intermountain West. John also raised cattle and enjoyed working on his ranch in Wyoming where he developed friendships with several good people.
John was a convert to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in many callings.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Jack, Leo, and Joe, sisters Iva, Imogene, Betty, JoAnn and Judy, and his wife, Luana.
He is survived by his four children: Rick (Gayla) Greer of Souix Falls, SD, Vickie (Mike) Tripp of Stockton, UT, Debbie Stout of Honeyville, UT, and Bonnie (Kent) Jensen of Dayton, ID as well as 11 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren along with his sister Elaine and his brother Wayne.
The Greer family would like to thank Bishop Craig Anderson and Bristol Hospice, especially Holly Nielsen and Skyler, for their care and assistance during a difficult time.
Graveside services will be held at 12:00pm, April 26, 2021, at the Willard Cemetery, Utah. A viewing will be held at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, from 11:00 to 11:40am.
