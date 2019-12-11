March 15, 1957~ December 6, 2019
John Herbst III finished his mission on earth, December 6, 2019, of complications following surgery. He was born March 15, 1957 in Thermopolis, Wyoming to John Herbst Jr. and Lorriane Mary Madeleine Mazet Herbst.
John was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a full-time mission in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. John was a member of the Mount Lewis 1st Ward and enjoyed doing family history.
John married Linda Foster in the Idaho Falls Temple on October 5, 1990. Together they had two children: Anne Marie (John) Satterthwaite and John (Samantha) Herbst VII.
John worked for many years at Hill Air Force Base. Working for the government, he was able to fulfill his dream of living in Germany for 2 ^ years and visit places of his family heritage. John was hard working and enjoyed caring for his family.
John is survived by his wife, two children and three grandsons: Bronson, Jayden and Klaus, his brother and sister, Thomas (Michele) Herbst and Sharon (Kelly) Sauer, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah.
Friends may call at the mortuary on Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 9:40 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. Interment at Evergreen Memorial Park.