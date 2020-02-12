John Hollands passed away from lymphoma on February 10, 2020. John was born on April 26, 1953, in Ogden, the third of seven children of T. Doxey and Barbara Hollands. He attended Ogden City schools, graduating from Ben Lomond High School.
John was the proud father of two sons, Mathew and Benjamin. He worked on early computers at Sperry Univac and as a jeweler before retiring to a life of master gardening and tinkering with ham radio, computers and other technology.
John was preceded in death by his son Mat, his daughter-in-law Stacey, his father Doxey and his sister Janice (Frank) Heath. He is survived by his son Ben (Missy) Hollands; his grandsons Bam and Jay and his granddaughters Denise and Kylee; his mother Barbara (Nielson) Hollands; his sisters Lynette (Brent) Bowen, Shauna (Kevin) Garner, Pat (David) Taylor, Laurie (Kelly) Lee, his brother Neil (Sharon) Hollands; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. at the Shoreline Ridge Ward at 300 Iowa Avenue in Ogden on Thursday, February 13, 2020, preceded by a viewing from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Interment will follow at the Ogden City Cemetery.
