John J. Yasenko III

May 9, 1987 ~ October 3, 2019
On May 9, 1987, Johnny's voice was heard loud and clear as he entered this world (which never changed!). Jen, Johnny's birth mother, had faith and chose life. Selflessly carrying Johnny, Jen chose adoption when he was born. Jen said because of the circumstances of her pregnancy, she knew that Johnny was meant to be. Later in life, Johnny would often say, "I'm just glad to be alive!"
Johnny was later joined by brother, Jared, and sister, Jessie. Growing up, the three J's became a whole entity and a force to be reckoned with when they chose to work together. They continued to be close friends and supported each other.
Johnny attended Tooele Utah Grade and Junior High Schools and Hannibal Missouri High School. He graduated from Western Illinois University with a degree in Science. He had a voracious appetite for learning and was a life long learner. He enjoyed sharing and debating his opinion on everything!
Johnny's love of the outdoors led him to work with the Boy Scouts of America. There he impacted many young lives by teaching respect, love, and enjoyment of this amazing world. Johnny then moved to Denver and worked for Nationwide Insurance.
Colorado ended up being an ideal place for Johnny to continue to explore the outdoors that he cared so much for. He camped, climbed, hiked, golfed, snorkeled and skied. Alpine skiing became a passion which he excelled at after his first ski lesson with Jessie in 2017. For the last two years, he skied almost every weekend of the ski season. Johnny also had a beautiful, God given singing voice, wrote his own music, and was self taught and very talented on the guitar.
Johnny worked so he could live. His fantastic amounts of energy, endurance, and ambition helped him excel in everything he did. He had a personality that was loving, caring, and bigger than life. He brought laughter with him wherever he went and he was his own unique person. Johnny lived life to the fullest and he always moved through the challenges in his life, refusing to get stuck.
Johnny left this world on October 3, 2019. Johnny leaves behind fiancee, Maria Renee Banquet Fuentes, parents, John Yasenko and Ann Chase Yasenko, brother and sister, Jared and Jessie, and too many friends and family members to mention. He is and always will be sorely missed. In lieu of flowers donations to: www.sarahshome.us
A Celebration of Life will be held on November 9, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Canyon Road Church 1390 Canyon Road Ogden, Utah. To contact family please email johnyasenkomemorial@gmail.com