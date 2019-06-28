January 10, 1960 ~ June 26, 2019
John "Jack" Timothy Bihun, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2019, at McKay Dee Hospital. He was born on January 10, 1960, in Illinois, the son of Marion Meryle McDonald and George Bihun.
Jack was active with his Christian Church, while helping on a service a project in Mexico, he met his sweetheart Elizabeth Izaquirre. They were married six months later, on October 23, 1982, in Texas.
Jack enjoyed golfing. Family was the most important thing to him. He was an amazing grandpa to his four grandchildren, he will be deeply missed.
Jack is survived by a wife, Elizbeth, two children Jack Timothy (Santana) Bihun and Amanda (Richard) Dearden, four grandchildren Syren, Jack Jr., Jeremyah and Christian.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home 111 North 100 East, Tremonton with a viewing prior to the service from 5:00 p.m. ^ 5:45 p.m.
Condolences and memories may be shared at: