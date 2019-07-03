John James Crowley Jr.

June 26, 1943 ~ June 27, 2019
John was born on June 26, 1943 to John J Crowley II and Rhonda Crowley of Ogden, Utah. John joined the US Navy in 1963, where he was sent over to Vietnam to serve his country. John had a brother who also served and lost his life in Vietnam while serving in the US Army as a 2nd Lieutenant.
John attended and graduated Weber State University. John then worked in the Aerospace industry for many years; he ended his carrier working for Boeing when he retired, because work did interfere with his golfing. John was an avid golfer and enjoyed the sport immensely.
John returned to heaven on June 27, 2019 due to complications of a stroke at McKay Hospital in Ogden, Utah. John leaves behind many friends and family.
Funeral Services will be held at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Boulevard, Ogden, Utah on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment at the Ogden City Cemetery with Military Honors. Friends and family are encouraged to attend and pay their final respects.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: