February 26, 1942 ~ December 6, 2019
John Jay Cottle passed away due to complications from M.S. on December 6, 2019, at the age of 77 in San Jose, California. Jay was born on February 26, 1942, in Ogden, Utah to Bill and Lydia Cottle. His formative years were spent in Uintah, Utah.
Jay graduated from Weber High School in 1962. He attended Weber State College where he was a member of the Weber State rodeo team.
He graduated from the University of Utah with a B.S. degree in Physical Education in 1966.
Jay served as head basketball coach at Mount Fort and Mount Ogden Junior High Schools until 1971.
He then began a distinguished career working for the Internal Revenue Service serving in Utah, California and Washington, DC. He retired in 2003. Jay enjoyed sports, country music, and square dancing.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cheri Lynn Cottle, and his parents. He is survived by his children Kathleen (Richard) Madura and Shawn (Karlyn) Cottle, seven grand children, brothers Dr. Rex (Carol) Cottle and Dean (Tricia) Cottle, his aunt Phyllis Combe, and nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on December 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Uintah Cemetery. Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the M.S. Society or a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be shared at: