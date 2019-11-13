John Lance Kinne

April 1, 1971 ~ November 9, 2019
Lance was born in Ogden, Utah on April 1, 1971, to John Roger Kinne and Sharon LaVonne (Claxton) Kinne. Lanced loved being outdoors especially fishing.
Lance loved to learn. He excelled in math and astronomy. When it came to cooking he was great at it! Lance was a very loving and kind-hearted person.
He would give the shirt off his back even if it was the one he was wearing. He was a hard worker and loved to work with his hands.
Lance was a very sensitive person. He suffered from depression and alcoholism. He lost his battle on November 09, 2019.
Lance leaves behind a wife (separated), sons (Wyatt Austen Kinne and Noble Porter Kinne), a daughter (River Rose Kinne), parents (Roger and Sharon Kinne), brothers (Adam and Macen Kinne) and sisters (Savannah Hinds and Moriah Shaw). Lance loved his family above all. For funeral information please visit www.premierfuneral.com