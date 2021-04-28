In Loving Memory
John Larry Boyer
On Saturday, April 17, 2021, John (Jack) Larry Boyer, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away in his home at the age of 88.
Jack was born on March 6, 1933 in Hoytsville, Utah to Hazel Wild and Robert Earl Boyer. He graduated from North Summit High School. On November 22, 1952 he married Janet Margaret Toole of Coalville, Utah. Together they raised two sons, Kurt and Todd, and two daughters, Connie and Kathy. On August 15, 2000, Janet and Jack were sealed for time and all eternity in the Ogden temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Together they served as temple workers and also served in many ward callings.
Jack went to work for the Mountain Fuel Supply Company as a laborer when he was 19 years old. He worked there for 37 years, retiring as the Superintendent of Construction and Operations for the Northern Utah area.
Jack was the consummate craftsman and outdoorsman. He could weld, build, and fix anything. His children do not remember a time when a repairman was called to the house, Jack did it all.
He loved riding horses through the Wasatch Mountains and took his sons and grandsons on pack horse adventures into the High Uintah's to fish the lakes and streams. He was as comfortable in the mountains as he was in his own back yard.
For many years Jack was heavily involved in the Northern Utah Retriever and Field Trial Club. Two of his dogs he trained became national field trial champions. Owners of Labradors and hunting dogs from around the western region brought their dogs to Jack for his training expertise.
Jack was an accomplished fly fisherman. He had a true artistic talent for tying flies. He would feign anger when his sons and grandsons raided his fly boxes and always stole his best flies, but secretly he was pleased that they all loved his flies and shared his passion for fly fishing.
He taught them all, not only fly fishing, but how to be good men.
His greatest legacy was instilling in his posterity the importance of a strong work ethic. Jack was a hard worker all his life. Starting at dawn and not stopping until after dark. He taught all his family to be honest, ethical, responsible and dependable. He could not tolerate idleness or being late. The influence for good he had on family and friends alike was profound. He is simply irreplaceable.
Jack's wife Janet preceded him in death. He is survived by four children, Connie M. Stewart (Kendal), Kathy McFarlane, John Kurt Boyer (Julie E.), and Todd Robert Boyer (Julie A.), 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Combe Road Meetinghouse, 2501 Combe Road, Ogden, Utah. Friends may visit family Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Road, So. Ogden.
Services will be live streamed by going to www.lindquistmortuary.com and scrolling to the bottom of Jack's obituary page.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.