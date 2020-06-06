December 10, 1934 ~ June 4, 2020
John Lee Stenberg passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was born December 10, 1934, the fifth of six children born to James Albert and Rhoda Mary Anderson Stenberg in Mayfield, Utah. He graduated from Manti High School and attended Snow College and Weber State.
John enlisted in the United States Army with his cousin and friends. Upon his release, he joined his parents and brother, Ned, working road construction in Devil's Slide, Utah where he met the love of his life, Georgia Heiner. They were married in the Manti Temple on the 3rd of October 1958. John and Georgia are the parents of four children and were also privileged to be foster parents to George Tutt, Jr. They lived in Roy, Hooper, and Taylor, Utah, most of their 61 years of marriage and recently moved to Kimberly, Idaho to be closer to their daughter, Kristy, due to John's illness.
John was the owner of his own construction business, Stenberg Construction, Inc., doing footings and foundations for beautiful homes, churches, and schools in northern Utah and even Wyoming. He was active in the community through Jaycees and the Boy Scouts of America and was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in two bishoprics. John and Georgia served three Missions including two missions to the Manilla Philippine's temple where John was privileged to serve in the temple presidency and as a temple sealer. John was a member of the Kimberly 7th Ward, Kimberly, Idaho.
John is survived by his wife, Georgia; children Toni Garner, Kristy (Mark) Olsen, John (Carmen) Stenberg, Dan (Jodi) Stenberg; 20 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; and Brother Maynard (Kathy) Stenberg of Mayfield, Utah.
A special thanks is given to Idaho Home Health & Hospice and Jessica and Melissa who helped to care for John. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints missionary fund.
A family funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. A family viewing will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Hooper Cemetery.
