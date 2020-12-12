John Malan Dec 12, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John MalanJohn Malan, 80, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to Myers Mortuary, 5865 S. 1900 W. Roy, Utah. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles ArticlesOgden street encampment leads to uneasy back and forth between homeless, officialsClearfield woman jailed after double stabbing and brawlConstruction on multimillion-dollar downtown Ogden development nearingFleeing drive-by shooting suspect's truck destroys electrical box, knocking out power to 6,600 in OgdenNo death penalty prosecution against Ogden white supremacist gang memberOgden City zeroing in on solution for downtown drinking establishment issueLayton woman charged in escape from police, dash onto I-15North Ogden officials weigh development up mountain toward Ben Lomond PeakBeating big challenges: Roy community rallies to support teacher facing cancerPlane crashes during emergency landing at Ogden airport +18 Multimedia Photos: Rodeo returns to the Weber County Fair for 2020 Aug 6, 2020 0 The Weber County Unfair rodeo takes place at the Golden Spike Arena in Ogden on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Latest News Volunteer opportunities available at local organizations Prep basketball roundup: Weber girls rout West for 2nd win of season Davis High hires Fremont offensive coordinator Scott Peery named as head football coach Denson lawsuit against LDS Church dismissed Utah State football hires Blake Anderson away from Arkansas State as players force cancellation of final game Ogden homeless encampment dispersed; officials cite health concerns, crime reports Supreme Court rejects Republican attack on Biden victory U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop out of hospital after stroke, expects to recuperate