John Otto McClurg Jr, 98, passed away, surrounded by loved ones at his home, in Layton, Utah, August 26, 2019. John was born June 4, 1921, in Malad, Idaho to John Otto McClurg and Katie Irene Nielson McClurg. He married Helen H. Moss in 1941 in the Salt Lake Temple. Together for 65 years, they raised four children, Kathleen McClurg Holbrook, John Gary McClurg, David Lee McClurg, and Julie McClurg Norman. Their family includes 16 grandchildren, 53 great- grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. After Helen passed away, John married Joyce Wall on November 6, 2009, and created a very large, blended family. John felt his family was his greatest accomplishment.
John served his country during World War II. He then continued serving his country as a civilian at Hill Air Force Base for 33 years. He had a love of pine trees and raised thousands in his backyard as nursery stock. West Yellowstone, Montana was his winter home for 18 years as a snowmobile tour guide. John faithfully served in many leadership capacities for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed regular temple attendance.
John loved the outdoors and would go on any dirt road with whatever mode of transportation was available, horse, snowmobile, quad, truck or foot. He passed his love of adventure on to his family who have many wonderful memories under the open sky with him.
John always made everyone feel loved. His hugs will be missed.
Funeral services for loved ones and friends will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Dawson Hollow Ward, 2435 Canyon Rim Road, Layton, Utah. Friends may visit family Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
