April 16, 1927 ~ July 25, 2019
John Perry Slater, passed away early on the morning of July 25, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 92 years of age.
Perry was born on April 16, 1927, to John Levi Slater and Etta Viola Perry in Slaterville, Utah. On February 16, 1949, Perry and Marian Berrett were married in the Salt Lake Temple. Marian passed away on August 13, 2011. He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many church callings with one of his favorites being that of his and Marian's service together in the Ogden Temple.
He was educated in the Weber County School system, graduating from Weber High School and attending Utah State University. Perry owned and operated a farm in Slaterville, Utah all his life. He loved a good horse and his red Angus cows. Being a member of the Young Farmers of America and the Weber County Sheriff's Posse afforded him many good friends and good times.
Loom knitting, reading, woodworking, puzzles and the ever-present work on the farm were some of Perry's hobbies. He enjoyed staying busy.
Perry is survived by his six children: Linda Lee (Alan) Bryner, Lorna (Lee) Child, John Donald (Luana) Slater, Kay (Gary) Allen, Paula (Scott) Bradford, Joan Berniece (Bryce) Froerer; 22 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death: his eternal companion Marian, his mother and father, his sister and brother-in-law Mary Etta and Ursel Allred and one granddaughter Aubrey Allen.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Westwood Ward Chapel, 2123 North 2000 West, Farr West, Utah. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, July 28, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. Washington Blvd., and Monday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Ogden City Cemetery.
The family sends love and thanks to Symbii Home Care with special gratitude to Sharee and Rileigh.
Condolences may be shared at: