John Phillip "Phil" Shorten
June 22, 1935 ~ August 3, 2021
Phil Shorten, 86 years old, our beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Phil was born on June 22, 1935 in Ogden, Utah to John and Phyllis Shorten and has one brother, Richard who lives in Salt Lake City. He graduated from Ogden High School with the class of 1953 and earned his Associate of Science degree from Weber State College in 1955.
Phil married his high school sweetheart, Sharon Beesley, on June 23, 1955 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple.
He began his 35 year career with Sears Roebuck & Co. in Ogden but received transfers and promotions which allowed him to live many years in Washington state, two years as store manager in Great Falls, Montana, and finally back to Ogden to manage the Newgate Mall store where he retired at age 55.
He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served in a variety of callings.
Phil and Sharon were blessed with four sons, Steven, Eden, Utah; Michael, Puyallup, Washington; Jeffrey, Spanaway, Washington; and Douglas, Tacoma, Washington. Phil and Sharon have eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Phil had a passion for golf, enjoyed skiing, cars, music, sports, and do-it-yourself-projects around the home. But more than anything, he loved his time spent with Sharon.
We rejoice that they are happily together again.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with the family on Monday, August 16th, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, August 17th from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com