John Raymond Page

Ray Page, age 80, died peacefully at home from kidney complications on April 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife, children, and their spouses, grandchildren, and great- grandchildren.
He was born on October 5, 1939, in Preston, Idaho, to John Cyrus Page and Nellie Marie Edmiston. He married the love of his life, Hazien Post, on March 25, 1966, and was later sealed in the Ogden Utah Temple on August 8, 1975.
He is a 1958 graduate of Ogden High School. He honorably served in the United States Army from 1961-1965. He worked as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service and retired in 2008 with 37 years of service
He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many callings throughout his church's organization. He was a beloved Scout Master for the Boy Scouts of America for many years. During that time, he was instrumental in guiding over 30 young men in obtaining the rank of Eagle Scout. He earned the Silver Beaver Award, attended Wood Badge training in the Fox Patrol, was a staff member for several of the National Scout Jamborees, and was the chairman for several Scout-O-Ramas and Klondike Derbies.
He loved Disneyland, the "Happiest Place on Earth,"^and was there the first year it opened. He loved taking his family on road trips to Disneyland for family vacations. In March 2016, Ray and Hazien celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with their family at Disneyland.
He loved old cars and was a long-time member of the Stags Car Club in Ogden.
He supported his children and grandchildren in their many activities. He enjoyed traveling, especially visiting his daughters and their families out of state.
Special thank you to Mandy Page and the staff of Applegate Homecare and Hospice for their loving care and support.
Ray is survived by his wife, Hazien (Post); his brother, Wally; six children, Sidney (Alan) Mortensen, Danielle (Paul) Gibson, Charlene (Lesley) Waters, Jarrod (Mandy) Page, Alison (Ryan) Stander, and Raygan (Aaron) Schieving; twenty-three grand children, Tanner, Carter, Aidan, Robert (Hillary), Bailey, Andrew, Megan, Kelsey (Josh), Bailey (Clayson), Sidney (Kaden), Rylee (Jason), Nixon (Jimmy), Cooper, Jalyn, Landry, Chase (Mary), Cody, Logan, Madison, Kinsley, Kade, Carmen, and Gage; and six great-grandchildren: Rory, Arianna, Easton, Sagelynn, Flora, and Easton, and one on the way. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers David and Jay.
Due to the present circumstances, we will be holding a graveside service at West Haven Cemetery for immediate family only.