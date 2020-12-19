John Richard Verhaal
December 3, 1928 ~ December 16, 2020
John Richard Verhaal passed away peacefully on December 16, 2020. John was born on December 3, 1928 to John J. and Audrey W Verhaal in Fairfield, California. When he was 17 he joined the U.S. Marine Corps, he served for 30 years before retiring in 1976 as a Master Sergeant. John served in World War II, the Korean War with the 1st Marine Tank Recover Unit, and the Vietnam War with the Anti-Tank Unit. Over the years he received many service awards including: Presidential Unit Citation, Vietnamese Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, WW II Victory Medal, China Service Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal. John was also a member of the Marine Corps Shooting Team, traveling throughout the United States for shooting competitions. He won many shooting awards and still is a record holder on the Pistol Course. He was a proud Veteran and a true Marine until the end.
On November 15, 1951 John married Marilyn Barton. Together they had three boys Richard (Kathy) Verhaal, Barry (Michelle) Verhaal, and Doug (Lori) Verhaal. Marilyn passed away on April 3, 1971.
On February 20, 1972 John Married Shirley Hammon. Shirley had four children, Terri (Steve) Marberger, Mark Hammon, Jeff Hammon, and James (Marti) Hammon. They were married for 26 years until she passed away on July 29, 1998.
John loved his family; he had 16 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; son, Jeff Hammon and grandson, Jared Reaves.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Syracuse Cemetery where he will join his beloved Shirley. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
His family would like to thank the George E Wahlen Veterans Home and Bristol Hospice for their love and care.
Semper Fi
